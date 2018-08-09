Boeser (back) has been cleared by doctors and is playing in a summer league in Minnesota, NHL.com reports. He will be ready to roll when training camp begins.

Coming off a rookie campaign that earned him runner-up honors for the Calder Trophy, Boeser should be full-go when training camp commences. However, it's worth pointing out that the Sedin brother, with whom he played with last season, retired following 2017-18, so Boeser will be playing alongside two new linemates this season.