Boeser (ribs) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders.

Boeser has been sidelined since Feb. 8 with a rib injury, but he'll return to a featured role Tuesday, skating on Vancouver's top line and second power-play unit against the Isles. Fantasy owners shouldn't hesitate to insert the 23-year-old American back into their lineups, as he's been highly productive when healthy this season, racking up 16 goals and 45 points in 56 games.