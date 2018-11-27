Canucks' Brock Boeser: Ready to roll
Boeser (groin) will return to action Tuesday against the Kings.
Boeser has missed Vancouver's last 11 contests due to a groin injury, but he was a full participant in Monday's practice, which was the first sign that he might be an option for Tuesday's matchup with LA. The Canucks and fantasy owners will both be happy to have the Minnesota native back in their lineups, as he's been productive when healthy this campaign, notching four goals and 11 points in 13 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...