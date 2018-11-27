Boeser (groin) will return to action Tuesday against the Kings.

Boeser has missed Vancouver's last 11 contests due to a groin injury, but he was a full participant in Monday's practice, which was the first sign that he might be an option for Tuesday's matchup with LA. The Canucks and fantasy owners will both be happy to have the Minnesota native back in their lineups, as he's been productive when healthy this campaign, notching four goals and 11 points in 13 appearances.