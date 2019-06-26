Canucks' Brock Boeser: Receives qualifying offer
Boeser was given a qualifying offer by the Canucks on Tuesday.
The odds of Boeser signing his qualifying offer, a one-year, two-way deal worth $874,125, are probably about the same as the Sedin twins coming out of retirement. The winger has dealt with a couple of injuries in his young career, but still has put up back-to-back 50-plus point campaigns. The 21-year-old could be looking at a potential bridge deal in the neighborhood of 3-4 years, though perhaps Vancouver wants to use up some of its $17.7 million cap space to lock Boeser down long term.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Not playing in World Championship•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Equals career point mark•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Tallies in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Riding nine-game point streak•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Strikes on power play•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Point streak to seven games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...