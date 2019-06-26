Boeser was given a qualifying offer by the Canucks on Tuesday.

The odds of Boeser signing his qualifying offer, a one-year, two-way deal worth $874,125, are probably about the same as the Sedin twins coming out of retirement. The winger has dealt with a couple of injuries in his young career, but still has put up back-to-back 50-plus point campaigns. The 21-year-old could be looking at a potential bridge deal in the neighborhood of 3-4 years, though perhaps Vancouver wants to use up some of its $17.7 million cap space to lock Boeser down long term.