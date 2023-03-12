Boeser logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Boeser set up Andrei Kuzmenko's tally into an empty net late in the third period. Over his last 10 games, Boeser has logged two goals and five helpers, with four of those seven points coming on the power play. The 26-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 30 assists, 123 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 57 contests overall.