Canucks' Brock Boeser: Records hat trick
Boeser lit the lamp three times during Sunday's win over St. Louis.
This marks the second career hat trick for Boeser, who also had a plus-5 rating and four shots on goal, doing so in just 14:22 of ice time. Boeser is now up to nine goals and eight assists in 19 games, meshing well with rookie center Elias Pettersson. Boeser has had some injury trouble this year (groin) and last (back), but that hasn't hindered his play. He's showing no signs of a sophomore slump after an impressive rookie season.
