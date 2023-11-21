Boeser registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Boeser had gone two games without a point entering Monday, his longest drought of the season. The winger has seven tallies and five assists over 10 outings in November. For the season, he's up to 22 points, 52 shots, 13 hits and a plus-10 rating through 19 appearances while working on the second line with J.T. Miller and Phil Di Giuseppe.