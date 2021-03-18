Boeser scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout victory over Ottawa.

Boeser got the Canucks on the board in a hurry, muscling a wrist shot through Ottawa goalie Joey Daccord just 2:29 into the game. It was Boeser's 15th goal and 30th point, both of which lead the Canucks. After seeing his production dip to a career-low 16 goals in 2019-20, Boeser is on track to score 20-plus for the third time in his young career.