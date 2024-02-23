Boeser notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Boeser helped out on a J.T. Miller tally in the first period. With four points over his last three games, Boeser has snapped out of a six-game slump and gotten back to racking up offense. He's already secured a career year with 31 goals, 58 points, 151 shots on net and a plus-23 rating over 59 outings while mainly playing on the second line.