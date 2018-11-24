Boeser (groin) will miss his 13th consecutive game Saturday, as the Canucks get set to play the Kings in Los Angeles, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

The Canucks have six skaters on injured reserve, including Boeser, who happens to be one of the team's top offensive producers but just can't seem to stay healthy for a prolonged period of time. Vancouver's first-round (23rd overall) pick from the 2015 draft will likely be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's home clash against these Kings.