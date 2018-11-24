Canucks' Brock Boeser: Remains out of commission
Boeser (groin) will miss his 13th consecutive game Saturday, as the Canucks get set to play the Kings in Los Angeles, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.
The Canucks have six skaters on injured reserve, including Boeser, who happens to be one of the team's top offensive producers but just can't seem to stay healthy for a prolonged period of time. Vancouver's first-round (23rd overall) pick from the 2015 draft will likely be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's home clash against these Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...