Canucks' Brock Boeser: Removed from injured reserve
Boeser (back) is no longer showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Boeser's apparent activation from injured reserve suggests that he could hit the ice for Saturday's home game against the Sharks, but we still recommend waiting for the team to officially make that call. The rookie is a legit Calder Trophy candidate, having deposited 29 goals and 26 assists -- including 23 power-play points -- through 62 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...