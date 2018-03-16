Boeser (back) is no longer showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Boeser's apparent activation from injured reserve suggests that he could hit the ice for Saturday's home game against the Sharks, but we still recommend waiting for the team to officially make that call. The rookie is a legit Calder Trophy candidate, having deposited 29 goals and 26 assists -- including 23 power-play points -- through 62 games.