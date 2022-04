Boeser (upper body) will be in the lineup against the Stars on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Boeser returns following a five-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was mired in a five-game goal drought, though he did manage to put 14 shots on net over that stretch. If Boeser continues shooting at that rate, he should put one into the back of the net sooner rather than later.