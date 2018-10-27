Canucks' Brock Boeser: Returning Saturday
Boeser (groin) will play Saturday against Pittsburgh, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Boeser had missed the past two games as a result of a groin injury. Prior to going down, the young defenseman had been on a hot streak of sorts, tallying four points in five games. Once again healthy, you can re-insert Boeser back into your fantasy lineup with confidence.
