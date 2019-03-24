Canucks' Brock Boeser: Riding nine-game point streak
Boeser scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Boeser has 10 points over a nine-game point streak, scoring four goals and adding six helpers. He's hit 25 goals for the second straight season, giving him 53 points in 62 games. Fourteen of his points have come with the man advantage, including three tallies and one apple during the streak.
