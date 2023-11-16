Boeser scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Boeser joined Auston Matthews and Kyle Connor atop the goals leaderboard with his 13th tally of the season. This was Boeser's fourth multi-point effort over seven games in November. For the season, the 26-year-old winger has 21 points (eight on the power play), 45 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-11 rating over 16 contests. He had all of 18 goals in 74 outings last season, but he's on pace to shatter that mark even if regression strikes during the season.