Canucks' Brock Boeser: Rings up two goals in loss
Boeser potted a pair of 5-on-5 goals in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Golden Knights.
Playing in his second game after missing 11 straight due to a groin injury, Boeser amassed six shots on goal to complement a plus-2 rating, despite his team suffering the regulation loss. The Minnesota native is up to six goals and seven helpers over 15 games, though not even one-third of his points have been of the man-advantage variety.
