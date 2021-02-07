Boeser scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 5-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Boeser deflected a Quinn Hughes point shot to spoil Frederik Andersen's shutout with 2:04 left in the third period. It was the ninth tally of the year for Boeser, who's been scoring in bunches early in 2020-21 with four two-goal outings prior to Saturday. The 23-year-old ranks second in the NHL in goals and boasts 14 points in 15 games. The only downside is that Vancouver is not a good defensive team right now and it's reflected in Boeser's minus-6 rating.