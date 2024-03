Boeser scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Boeser snapped a five-game goal drought just 1:11 into the contest. The winger stumbled right after the All-Star break, but he's rebounded with six goals and six assists over his last 12 outings. Overall, he's racked up 36 tallies, 66 points, 181 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 68 contests in his career-best campaign.