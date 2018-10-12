Boeser slapped home the eventual game-winning goal in a 4-1 win against the Lightning on Thursday.

Alex Killorn's errant pass was picked off by Boeser, who immediately turned around and fired the puck an unsuspecting Andrei Vasilevskiy for his first goal of the season. It's a sigh of relief for the young sniper, who had been nearly invisible to start the season. It's clear that defenses are focusing on Boeser so he may not be as efficient as he was last season, but he's getting top-six minutes and plenty of action on the power play.