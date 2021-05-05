Boeser scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
Boeser has scored the Canucks' last two goals, but that's over a span of more than one full game. The 24-year-old winger remains a solid source of offense with 19 tallies, 39 points, 113 shots on net and 12 power-play points through 47 appearances this year.
