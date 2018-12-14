Boeser potted a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Boeser's 10th goal of the season came on a one-timer with the man advantage and helped trigger Vancouver's third-period comeback. The Canucks would still lose on Colton Sissons' seventh of the year in overtime but despite the result, the 21-year-old Boeser, after some early season injury struggles, is fully healthy and back to being one of the league's brightest stars. Through 21 games, he has 10 goals and eight assists.