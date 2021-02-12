Boeser scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Boeser tied the game at 1-1 with his 10th goal of the year at 6:31 of the second period. The Flames retook the lead eight minutes later on an Andrew Mangiapane goal. The good news for the Canucks is that Boeser is the second player in the league (after Auston Matthews) to reach 10 goals. The 23-year-old Boeser has 16 points, 43 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 17 appearances this year, so he's a strong fantasy option for managers who don't need much physicality or defensive contributions.