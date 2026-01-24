Boeser scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Boeser netted a goal with 1:12 left in the third period, but the Canucks couldn't find another to even the score. He's put up three goals and an assist over his last five outings. We've seen some bursts of offense from Boeser this season, but they've rarely lasted longer than a couple of weeks. He's at 12 goals, 25 points, 109 shots on net and a minus-30 rating across 49 appearances despite seeing regular top-six minutes.