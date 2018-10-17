Boeser scored one goal Tuesday, in a 3-2 overtime win versus Pittsburgh.

Boeser wasted little time ending things, scoring just over thirty seconds into the extra frame. The 21-year-old American now has points in four straight games and appears to have settled into a nice groove after a somewhat slow start to the season. Boeser and the Canucks will now get ready to battle the Jets on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories