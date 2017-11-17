Boeser potted his sixth goal of the season in Thursday's loss to Vegas.

Boeser has been producing steadily of late and is now up to 16 points in 16 games. The 20-year-old has become a must-own fantasy weapon in his first full year with Vancouver and will play a key role in the offense for many years. The Canucks have been struggling lately, but Boeser's dynamic skill and role on the power play make him worth starting whenever Vancouver is in action.