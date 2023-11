Boeser scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Boeser opened the scoring at 6:34 of the first period and added an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. This was his second multi-goal game in a row and his fifth such effort of the year. The 26-year-old winger leads the NHL with 17 tallies -- one shy of his total from last year. He's added nine assists, 65 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-9 rating through 23 appearances.