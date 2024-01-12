Boeser scored two goals on three shots in a 4-3 win over the Penguins on Thursday.
Boeser has been red hot of late with four goals and five helpers over his last nine contests. The 26-year-old Minnesota native is poised to set some new personal bests this season as he needs just three more goals and 11 more points to achieve those personal records.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Three points as Cancuks prevail•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Nabs assist in win•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Stays hot with power-play goal•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Keeps pace in goals race•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: On six-game point streak•