Boeser scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Boeser came through when the Canucks needed him the most with a pair of third-period goals. He gave Vancouver a 4-3 lead with a power-play tally at the 2:40 mark and later closed out the scoring with an empty-netter with 16 seconds left. Boeser, who has scored three times in his last two appearances and notched his first multi-goal effort since Nov. 3, is up to 15 goals on the season. He's on pacer to hit the 20-goal plateau for a third consecutive campaign.