Boeser had his second straight two-goal game in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

That's four goals in two nights for Boeser, who has clearly taken a liking to Pennsylvania in victimizing the Flyers and Penguins. However, it hasn't mattered much where he's played lately, as he's now riding a five-game point streak in four different buildings. The rookie is a must-start whenever the Canucks take the ice.