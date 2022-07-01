Boeser signed a three-year, $6.65 million AAV extension with Vancouver on Friday.

Boeser entered last season with a career 0.83 points-per-game but he tallied just 46 points through 71 contests for a career-worst 0.65 points-per-game. He ended the season on a positive note with four goals and eight points in his final seven contests. The 25-year-old winger will avoid becoming a restricted free agent and is now signed with the Canucks through the 2024-25 campaign while receiving a raise of just under $1 million per year. Boeser will keep a secure top-six role in Vancouver while getting a healthy share of power-play time.