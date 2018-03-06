Canucks' Brock Boeser: Sent to hospital
Boeser (back) required a stay in the hospital after leaving Monday's game against the Islanders on a stretcher, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
We'd like to extend our best wishes for Boeser following this scary incident. The Canucks don't play again until Wednesday, so there's a full day for the rookie sensation to be reevaluated ahead of the next game. Boeser's added 29 goals, 26 assists and 23 power-play points for a Western Conference team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention.
