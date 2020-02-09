Boeser (upper body) will sit out Monday against the Predators and Wednesday against the Blackhawks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Boeser was forced out of Saturday's game versus the Flames with an upper-body injury, and his next chance to crack the lineup is Feb. 16 against the Ducks. He'll miss at least a week, and the team may place him on IR to open a roster spot for the next two games. The 22-year-old has recorded 16 goals and 25 points over 56 outings this year.