Canucks' Brock Boeser: Set to undergo MRI
Boeser (foot) will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Boeser left Sunday's clash with Calgary after logging a mere 6:05 of ice time. The winger had been riding a five-game point streak prior to getting hurt and now could face a significant stretch of time on the sideline. Earlier in the year, the 20-year-old had been suiting up on the top line with Sven Baertschi (jaw) and Bo Horvat (leg), but they are all now dealing with injuries.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: MRI finds no fracture•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Goal streak ends against Predators•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Three-point night against Nashville•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Scores twice in win•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Leads the way against Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...