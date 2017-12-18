Boeser (foot) will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Boeser left Sunday's clash with Calgary after logging a mere 6:05 of ice time. The winger had been riding a five-game point streak prior to getting hurt and now could face a significant stretch of time on the sideline. Earlier in the year, the 20-year-old had been suiting up on the top line with Sven Baertschi (jaw) and Bo Horvat (leg), but they are all now dealing with injuries.