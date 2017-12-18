Boeser (foot) will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Boeser left Sunday's clash with Calgary after logging a mere 6:05 of ice time. The winger had been riding a five-game point streak prior to getting hurt and now could face a significant stretch of time on the sideline. Earlier in the year, the 20-year-old had been suiting up on the top line with Sven Baertschi (jaw) and Bo Horvat (leg), but they are all now dealing with injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories