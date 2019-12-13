Canucks' Brock Boeser: Sets up overtime winner
Boeser produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 1-0 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Boeser found Elias Pettersson for the tally just 40 seconds into the extra frame. Boeser has a goal and four assists over his last five games. The 22-year-old winger is up to 29 points in 32 contests this season, with 13 of his points coming with a man advantage. If he can stay healthy, it's likely he will top the 60-point threshold for the first time in his career.
