Play

Boeser (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The rookie sensation was stretchered off the ice during Monday's overtime win against the Islanders and was forced to spend the night in the hospital. Boeser has already been ruled out 4-6 weeks, so his move to the injured list is nothing more than a paper transaction.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories