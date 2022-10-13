Boeser recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Boeser was questionable with a hand injury heading into the season opener after missing all of the preseason slate. The 25-year-old set up a J.T. Miller goal in the first period. Boeser is looking for a bounce-back campaign after he was limited to 23 goals and 23 assists in 71 contests last season. He'll get every chance to make that happen, opening the year in a top-line role, though the Canucks' first three lines figure to be somewhat fluid if the team experiences a scoring slump.