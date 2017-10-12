Boeser will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Vancouver after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Boeser played just nine games last year after completing his collegiate season with the University of North Dakota. For now, it seems the Canucks plan to keep him in the NHL, rather than sending down to AHL Utica to further his development. He will likely bounce in and out of the lineup for a while as he continues to earn his spot on the ice.