Bowser failed to score for the seventh game in a row Sunday against Vegas, and was skating on the Canucks' fourth line in the third period, The Vancouver Province reports.

After being a minus-4 Friday against Arizona, Boeser was a minus-2 again Sunday, with just two shots on goal. Moreover, he played just 15:08 in the game, despite averaging over 19 minutes per game this season.

