Canucks' Brock Boeser: Slump continues
Bowser failed to score for the seventh game in a row Sunday against Vegas, and was skating on the Canucks' fourth line in the third period, The Vancouver Province reports.
After being a minus-4 Friday against Arizona, Boeser was a minus-2 again Sunday, with just two shots on goal. Moreover, he played just 15:08 in the game, despite averaging over 19 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...