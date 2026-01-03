Boeser recorded a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Boeser has just two helpers over 14 games since the start of December. The 28-year-old winger should benefit from Elias Pettersson being healthy again, but Boeser has a lot of work to do to get his season on track. Through 38 appearances, the winger has 18 points (six on the power play), 81 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-18 rating despite regularly filling a top-six role.