Boeser posted an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Boeser snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He's cooled from a blazing pace to start the year, but with 44 points, 154 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating in 51 games, the 22-year-old is still a solid winger to own in fantasy. Skids like his most recent one are uncommon for Boeser, who should soon resume his status as a consistent presence on the scoresheet.