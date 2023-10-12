Boeser scored four goals on eight shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Boeser had a natural hat trick to account for the Canucks' second through fourth goals, and then added another tally in the third period. The 26-year-old had all of 18 goals and 55 points in 74 games last season, so it appears he could be poised for a bounce-back campaign. He saw 18:47 of ice time in this contest, a noticeable improvement on the 17:14 per game he averaged in 2022-23. Boeser should continue to see top-six minutes throughout the year.