Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Boeser is on a nine-game point streak, racking up nine goals and five assists in that span. Four of his 14 points during the streak have come on the power play. Boeser is up to 22 tallies, 36 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 30 appearances in what's tracking to be a career year. The 26-year-old winger is still shooting an absurd 27.5 percent, but even a little regression won't ruin what's been a fantastic first two months of the campaign.