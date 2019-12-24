Canucks' Brock Boeser: Stays hot with power-play helper
Boeser notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Boeser continued his torrid December pace that has seen him produce three goals and nine helpers in 11 appearances. The assist Monday was also his 14th power-play point of the year. Boeser is up to 36 points (13 tallies, 23 helpers) and 112 shots through 38 games. The 22-year-old is a common sight on the scoresheet and should likewise be in most fantasy lineups.
