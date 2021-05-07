Boeser scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Boeser set up a Travis Hamonic tally in the first period and then scored an insurance goal himself in the third. The 24-year-old Boeser earned his third 20-goal campaign in four years with his goal Thursday. He's at 41 points, 117 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 48 contests as a top-six winger this year.