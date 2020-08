Boeser netted a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Boeser's first career postseason goal gave the Canucks a 3-1 lead in the second period. The 23-year-old winger had 16 goals and 45 points in 57 games this year, losing about a month to a rib injury. When healthy, Boeser is a potent scoring threat among the Canucks' top-six forwards.