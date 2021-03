Boeser scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Boeser was the only Vancouver skater to solve Canadiens goalie Carey Price. The 24-year-old winger has picked up two goals and five helpers in his last seven outings. Boeser is up to 14 goals, 29 points, 71 shots on net and 10 power-play points through 30 contests overall.