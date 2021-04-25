Boeser scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Senators goalie Matt Murray (lower body) was injured and got called for a trip on Jake Virtanen in the second period. Boeser's tally came on the ensuing power play, which restored the Canucks' lead at 2-1. The winger has 17 goals, 37 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 41 contests.