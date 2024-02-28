Boeser scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Boeser is on a five-game point streak, racking up four goals and three assists in that span. He went six contests without a point before getting his offense going again. Boeser has been streaky for much of the last two months after a strong and consistent start to the season. The winger has 34 goals, 61 points (20 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 61 appearances.