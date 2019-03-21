Canucks' Brock Boeser: Strikes on power play
Boeser netted a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
The goal extends Boeser's point streak to eight games, during which he has three goals and six assists. The winger has 24 goals and 52 points in 61 games this season, along with 184 shots. Fantasy owners likely appreciate Boeser's lengthy streak coming in the midst of the playoffs for many full-season formats.
