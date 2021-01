Boeser scored twice on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Both of Boeser's goals came in the third period. The first saw him convert on a blind pass from defenseman Quinn Hughes, who also helped out on a play that saw Elias Pettersson feed Boeser for the last goal of the game. In 2019-20, the 23-year-old Boeser had just 16 tallies and 45 points in 57 contests, but he's well on his way to an improved scoring pace this year.